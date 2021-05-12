SVB Leerink Comments on Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $80.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

