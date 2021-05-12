SVB Leerink Downgrades Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) to Market Perform

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
GRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
GRAY traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,229. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
Further Reading: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.