SVB Leerink Raises AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target to $42.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.53% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AlloVir’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of AlloVir stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 3,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,663. AlloVir has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $48.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $6,268,062.68. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,884 shares of company stock worth $14,106,614 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AlloVir by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 558,523 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AlloVir by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,099,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 78,189 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in AlloVir by 10.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,006,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 95,723 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $8,308,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AlloVir by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

