Swap (XWP) Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Million

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0884 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $1,281.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swap has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.36 or 0.00555449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00071252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00250148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $641.52 or 0.01182397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00033995 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 13,139,238 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

