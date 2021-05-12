Swarm City Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $746,577.98 and $567.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for about $0.0875 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00086441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.70 or 0.01190708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00068297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00114087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.18 or 0.10166583 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

SWT is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

