Swingby Trading Down 20.8% Over Last Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $46.39 million and $1.40 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.61 or 0.00632666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00073596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00087365 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00240901 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,361,323 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

