Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Trading Down 6.8%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF)’s share price fell 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sydney Airport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, and airfield and terminal facilities, as well as government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

