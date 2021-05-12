Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $300.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.52 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

