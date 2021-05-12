SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69,833.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0737 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $69,833.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00738245 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005636 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018836 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.12 or 0.02329230 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000770 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 140,205,874 coins and its circulating supply is 114,335,373 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

