Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

SNDX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SNDX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. 48,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.