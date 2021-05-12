Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Issues Earnings Results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%.

Shares of SNDX stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. 101,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $867.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.