Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Synopsys has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 6.23-6.30 EPS and its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.50-1.55 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $234.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.51 and a 200-day moving average of $246.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $151.52 and a twelve month high of $300.91.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.