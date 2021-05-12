Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,920,000 after buying an additional 69,027 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,827,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

