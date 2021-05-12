Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $3.39. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 266,046 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.