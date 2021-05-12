Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.810-1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion.

Shares of Sysmex stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. 28,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,066. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 0.24. Sysmex has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Sysmex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

