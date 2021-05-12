TaaS (TAAS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00084773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00019263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $584.10 or 0.01068978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00071517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00111855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061837 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

