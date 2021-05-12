TAG Immobilien (TEG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TAG Immobilien (ETR: TEG):

5/10/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €24.40 ($28.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €24.40 ($28.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €24.40 ($28.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €27.70 ($32.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TEG stock opened at €24.32 ($28.61) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.00. TAG Immobilien AG has a 12-month low of €19.60 ($23.06) and a 12-month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.