Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.52 million.

TNDM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.51. 1,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,984. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.48.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.62.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

