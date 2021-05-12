Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.470-1.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SKT opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -408.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

SKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.64.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

