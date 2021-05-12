Tapmydata Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $246,754.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.83 or 0.00740601 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005690 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00018752 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,114.06 or 0.02218935 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,573,006 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

