Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $42.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 36377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRGP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.74.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,254,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,796 shares of company stock worth $2,739,528. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

