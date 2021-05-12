Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.41

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.41 and traded as high as $74.99. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $72.18, with a volume of 42,096 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TARO shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

