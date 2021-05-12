Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.66

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 64870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $733.27 million, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,720,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

