Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CAO Sells $19,423.04 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 598 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $19,423.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,928.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Joseph Terracciano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 12th, Joseph Terracciano sold 750 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $22,035.00.
Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,544. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $33.06.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
