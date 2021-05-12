Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CAO Sells $19,423.04 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 598 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $19,423.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,928.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Terracciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Joseph Terracciano sold 750 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $22,035.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,544. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

