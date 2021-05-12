TD Securities Raises Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.50.

TSE IIP.UN traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.58. The company had a trading volume of 158,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,097. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.12 and a 12-month high of C$16.06.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

