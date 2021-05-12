TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 1.1% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.16% of TE Connectivity worth $70,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,392,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of -185.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $138.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.80.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

