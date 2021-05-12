Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $799.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 58.9% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 73,271 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

