Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health comprises approximately 4.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.88% of Teladoc Health worth $807,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.35.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,572 shares of company stock valued at $95,775,883. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,176. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.17 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.38. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

