Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 24,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 316,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

TEO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 42,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

