Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.42

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and traded as low as $25.38. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 18,958 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

