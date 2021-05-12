Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.29

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.38. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 850 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Other. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The Other segments include the operations in Latvia, the international carrier operations and customer financing operations.

