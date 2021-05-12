Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $106.23 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $106.23 or 0.00208479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $173.91 million and $211.35 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00086441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.70 or 0.01190708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00068297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00114087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.18 or 0.10166583 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,713,391 coins and its circulating supply is 1,637,165 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

