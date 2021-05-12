Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Holdings Lowered by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,185 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up approximately 0.3% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,573,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,989,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,253 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,734,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,082,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,425 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of TME stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. 463,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,152,646. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

