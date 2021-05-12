Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $16.75 on Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Terra has a market cap of $6.44 billion and $550.12 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $16.75 or 0.00030364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 959,114,525 coins and its circulating supply is 384,268,643 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

