Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $82.03 million and $11.04 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000734 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00086441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.70 or 0.01190708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00068297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00114087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.18 or 0.10166583 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

