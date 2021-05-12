Terracoin (TRC) Market Cap Achieves $663,372.08

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $663,372.08 and $404.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,675.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,323.41 or 0.02611542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.96 or 0.00651119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00068542 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001782 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002994 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.