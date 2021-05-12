Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,448 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 5.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Tesla worth $1,065,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,153 shares of company stock worth $72,646,169. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $10.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $607.12. The company had a trading volume of 263,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,359,309. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.66 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $668.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,239.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

