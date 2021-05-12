TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) SVP Timothy C. Moeller Purchases 7,500 Shares

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) SVP Timothy C. Moeller bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $24,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 64,574 shares in the company, valued at $209,865.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. 2,747,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,726. The company has a market capitalization of $415.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTI. Evercore ISI upgraded TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 16,954.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

