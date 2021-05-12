Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce sales of $4.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the lowest is $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $183.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.10. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

