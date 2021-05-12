Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,703 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.45. The stock had a trading volume of 106,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,620. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.85 and its 200-day moving average is $171.10. The company has a market cap of $164.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

