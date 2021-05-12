Texas Permanent School Fund Buys Shares of 70,180 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after buying an additional 126,651 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.