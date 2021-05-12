Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 19,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 119,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,475.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $173.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

