Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.96 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX opened at $213.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

