Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

ROST stock opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.72, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $116.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

