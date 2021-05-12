Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,445 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $1,731,000. Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 89,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $368.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $378.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

