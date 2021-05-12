Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 774 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $528.19 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $280.53 and a one year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.09.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,914,023. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.