TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.65

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 438621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. Research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 373.33%.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,465.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 70.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after buying an additional 286,140 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,203,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $18,732,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1,493.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 109,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

