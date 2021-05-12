The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,156 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 2.7% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,185,000 after purchasing an additional 153,492 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,271,000 after purchasing an additional 543,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,876,000 after purchasing an additional 595,368 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,335. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

