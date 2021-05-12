The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $8,051,310.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,898,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,713,333 shares of company stock valued at $118,406,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

