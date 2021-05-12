The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.90. 158,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,431,100. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

